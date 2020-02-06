Cardinals Sweep the Vikings

In girls action, a close first quarter saw the Lady Vikings take a 7-6 lead only to see Hoisington come back and outscore the Vikings 16-5 to open up a 22-12 halftime lead. The Lady Vikings stayed right with the Lady Cardinals in the third quarter and began their comeback with 1:30 left, that ignited a 10-0 run into the fourth quarter. With 2:25 to go in the fourth quarter, the Lady Vikings trailed by only 31-33. Hoisington then hit a bucket to go ahead 35-31 and Ellie Brumbaugh, with one minute left, hit a three-pointer to make the score 35-34, but neither team could find anymore points and the game ended with the Lady Cardinals winning score 35-34. Brumbaugh led the Vikings with 17 and Abby Rose added 7.

In boys action, the Vikings trailed 11-10 after one quarter and trailed 20-22 at the half. A big Hoisington third quarter saw them make 15 points to only one free-throw for the Vikings. Smoky Valley tried to battle back in the fourth quarter, scoring 12 points, but it wasn’t enough, as Hoisington had a great free throwing night, making 19 out of 20 free throws, to earn a 51-32 victory. Trey Kennedy led the Vikings with 11 points and Carson Pihl added 8 points.

Vikings turn right around and will be in action on the road at Larned on Friday night.

Don Bengtson