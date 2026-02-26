UPDATE: More Card Skimmers Found

More skimmers have been found on the same fuel pumps that had similar devices removed earlier this week.

According to Salina Police, on Wednesday at about 3 PM, an officer made contact with employees of Flying J Travel Center at 2250 N. Ohio, in reference to finding two more skimmers on two diesel pumps.

The business reported after finding the initial two skimmers on Tuesday, they had checked the pumps and had not located any others. On Wednesday they located two new skimmers.

The business checked their surveillance tapes and observed a white dually pick-up pull up to both pumps for a short amount of time before leaving. The vehicle was at the pumps between 4:30 AM and 4:45 AM on Wednesday.

Police did not immediately have a copy of the video, but once they get one will make images of the suspect vehicle available.

_ _ _

ORIGINAL: Salina Police are investigating a theft case after a couple of card skimmers were discovered at a travel center.

Police Captain Jim Feldman tells KSAL News that a local business alerted the Flying J, 2250 N. Ohio after they noticed a card used for a diesel fuel purchase was compromised last week.

Staff found two skimmers attached to the diesel pumps that could have been transmitting card information to someone nearby.

The investigation is ongoing.

According to SPD: The top picture is of the electronics board that goes above the keyboard and has a camera to see any pins along with a memory card. It is only attached with double sided tape. The pin hole above the number two is the camera hole. The technician indicated the suspects then inserted a small item into the credit card slide that would be the magnetic strip reader.