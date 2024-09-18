Card Game Scheme Results in Theft of $4,700

Thieves steal $4,700 in cash from a man after enticing him into a 3-card monte scheme.

Salina Police Captain James Feldman tells KSAL News, yesterday afternoon a 74-year old Colorado man was getting gas at the Petro Travel Center on 2125 N 9th. He was approached by an unknown man who told him, he was matching money with 10 other men in a 3-card monte game.

The Colorado man was persuaded to play and put in $200 to start. He won the first game and decided to go to his vehicle and grab $4,500 in cash to play again. He then, handed over the cash to the dealer who in turn took the money and fled, along with the other men.

Police say the suspects are in a red Mercury van.