Car Thieves Caught

Authorities used their license plate tracking system to find a couple of car thieves on Friday night.

According to Salina Police Captain Jim Feldman, 18-year-old Qyjuann Newman and a 16-year-old female were arrested on Friday after a brief foot chase.

Police say the two stole a 2004 Lincoln LS sedan from the 700 block of York, then ran from officers who located the stolen car parked near the ball diamonds on Markley Road. The two ran into the open fields east of the complex and were caught a short time later.

Both are facing charges for vehicle theft and running from police while Newman could face charges for contributing to the misconduct of a child.