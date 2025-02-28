Car Thief Steals Vehicle from Man’s House

Salina authorities arrest a car thief that stole a vehicle from a man’s home.

Police Captain Jim Feldman tells KSAL News this morning at 4:15 am, a 35-year old male reported his vehicle was stolen from his house in the 800 block of Seneca. Allegedly, the man started his 2005 Chrysler 300 as he was getting ready for work. When he was about to leave he noticed the vehicle was gone. The key was left in the ignition.

At around 4:46 am, an officer located the vehicle in the area of Broadway and Republic. It was determined a male subject was driving the stolen car and the officer conducted a traffic stop in the 800 block of Commanche.

The suspect pulled over and was taken into custody. Authorities arrested 46-year old, Jonathan Shinn and was charged with theft.