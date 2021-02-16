Salina, KS

Car Stolen While Warming Up

Jeremy BohnFebruary 16, 2021

A vehicle is stolen from north Salina while the owner was waiting for it to warm up.

Salina Police Capt. Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that a 1999 Mercury Sable is stolen from the drive way of a home at 152 N. 8th St. at 3:55 a.m., Saturday.

The victim had started the vehicle to allow it to warm up, while he went back inside his home. During that time, the vehicle was stolen.

Also inside of the car is the man’s driver’s license, a bank card, fishing pole and coveralls.

Total loss is $1,000.

The vehicle is slate blue in color and has a Kansas tag: 987-LRJ.

