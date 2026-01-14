Car Stolen From Driveway

Police are looking for a car that was stolen from a driveway.

According to Salina Police, Tuesday at about 6:30 AM, a 40-year-old male reported his 2017 white KIA Optima, bearing Kansas tag JABOA, had been stolen from his driveway in the 500 block of S. 10th.

The only other descriptors for the vehicle were that it had tinted windows, and the wheels are a gun metal gray with black accents.

The vehicle was last seen at about 9 PM on 1/12/26. The keys were not in the vehicle.

The vehicle is valued at approximately $9,000.