Car Stolen from a Salina Store Lot

A man left his truck unattended at a store for several minutes and returned to find it stolen.

Salina Police Jim Feldman tells KSAL News, yesterday evening a 64-year old Salina man left the keys in the ignition of his truck when he parked and entered a Dollar General in the 2000 block of S 9th.

Captain Feldman says the victim was in the store for 10 minutes and noticed his red. 2003 Dodge Ram 1500 was stolen when he came back. The truck has stainless steel running boards and is valued at $5,000.

The license plate is: KS 5170ACV.

There are no suspects at this time.