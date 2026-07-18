Car Show Volunteers Still Sought

By Todd Pittenger July 18, 2026

Volunteers are still being sought to help with one of the signature summer events in Salina.

Visit Salina is still looking for volunteers for the KKOA Leadsled Spectacular Car Show. The event at Oakdale Park is Friday – Sunday July 24 –  26.

They still have the following shifts available:

Friday, July 24

Saturday, July 25

Sunday, July 26

If you’re interested in volunteering, or have any questions, contact Visit Salina.