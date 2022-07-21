Salina, KS

Car Intentionally Drives Into Oncoming Traffic

Todd PittengerJuly 21, 2022

A man from Junction City was hurt when his car went on a wild ride after he intentionally drove into oncoming traffic on Interstate 70.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 1997 Mercury Sable was headed east when the driver intentionally drove across the median into westbound traffic. The car then vaulted from the north shoulder into a tree line on the north side. It rolled and came to rest on its wheels.

The driver, 24-year-old Aaron Smith, was hurt and was transported by EMS to  Geary County Community Hospital.

The crash happened at 12:45 Wednesday on I 70 at Junction City.

