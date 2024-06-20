Car Hydroplanes Into Semi

A truck driver from Tescott avoided injury late Wednesday night when a car hydroplaned into the path of his semi on Interstate 70 along the Kansas Turnpike.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a Toyota Corolla was travelling on the turnpike in Douglas County when it hydroplaned into the barrier wall. The car then went across the lanes of travel into the path of a Kenworth semi. The driver of the semi was unable to avoid striking the car.

The driver of the Toyota, 21-year-old Paris Gauthier of Topeka, suffered possible injuries. The driver of the semi, 63-year-old Darryl Lee of Tescott, was not hurt.

The crash happened Wednesday night just before 11:30 on I 70 at milepost 189 in Douglas County.