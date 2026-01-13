CAPS Reaching Out to Grieving Community

Leaders at several area organizations are reaching out to the community after the deaths of a baby and a teenager in Salina.

Our community is grieving the recent tragic deaths of multiple children. These tragedies are heartbreaking, and we hold these children and all who loved them in our thoughts.

Moments like this remind us how important it is to speak openly and compassionately about support. Parenting, and loss, can be overwhelming. Stress, exhaustion, isolation, and fear can build quietly, and sometimes people need help long before a crisis occurs.

CAPS of Salina wants our community to know: you are not alone, and help is available.

CAPS offers programs and resources focused on prevention, education, and family support, as well as Grief Recovery. CAPS is ready to listen and help without judgment, and at no cost.

If you or someone you know needs support, we encourage you to contact CAPS of Salina or another trusted local resource.

Contact CAPS: 785-825-4493

155 N Oakdale Ave Salina Kansas