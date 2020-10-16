Salina, KS

Canton-Galva Rolls Solomon, 66-0

Pat StrathmanOctober 16, 2020

With the regular season winding down, high school football teams are looking to make a strong final push.

The reigning state champions are in postseason form.

Garrett Maltbie and Brayden Collins combined for seven touchdowns, Canton-Galva held Solomon to below 100 yards of offense, and the Eagles cruised to a 66-0 victory Friday night. The Eagles stayed perfect on the season while the Gorillas dropped their third straight game.

Canton-Galva started the scoring with a 32-yard run by Braison Alcala. Maltbie followed with TD runs of 15 and 29 yards. Collins also had a pair of TD’s, one for 16 yards and another for 29 to give Canton-Galva a 38-0 cushion after the first.

Collins’ last TD run was a 35-yard scamper before Maltbie closed his night with a 65-yard TD run and a 19-yard pass to Brandon Huff. Canton-Galva closed the game with a four-yard run by Brandon Huff.

The Eagles racked up 374 yards on 23 plays. Solomon was held to 45 on 42 plays. Maltbie had six rushes for 143 yards and 33 threw the air. Collins had five rushes for 96 yards.

Solomon wraps up the regular season next Friday, hosting Little River.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2020. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

