Candy Canes And Airplanes Lands Saturday

That Jolly Old Elf will be landing at the Salina Regional Airport Saturday for a special event. Young and old alike can explore all things aviation at Candy Canes and Airplanes, and welcome Santa to Salina.

The Kansas State University Polytechnic Campus hosts Candy Canes and Airplanes the first Saturday in December each year. The community is invited to this holiday open house to greet Santa as he flies into Salina.

See K-State and civilian aircraft and participate in activities hosted by K-State Salina student clubs, including:

Holiday-themed aircraft display

Plane train-ride

Ornament decoration

Writing letters to Santa

Santa flies in at 3 p.m

Candy Canes and Airplanes is from 1 – 4 Saturday at Hangar 509 on Arnold Court. It is free and open to the public.

Donations are greatly appreciated to help student organizations fund Candy Canes and Airplanes next year.