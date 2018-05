A candle left burning in the kitchen was the cause of a fire that caused extensive smoke damage at a home in Falun.

Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan tells KSAL News, that crews from Rural Fire District #2 responded to a house at 141 N. Main Street on Sunday about 11:15am after the resident came home and saw smoke pouring out.

Firefighters contained the blaze to the kitchen but smoke damage occurred throughout the house. Damage is estimated at $60,000.

No one was hurt.