Candidate Conversations on KSAL

With the 2024 elections less than two weeks away, KSAL Radio is spending time with several candidates running for office. On Friday, the Morning News Extra focused on the congressional race for the Big First District.

Republican Congressman Tracey Mann was unable to join us for the forum, but Democrat candidate Paul Buskirk was live over the phone to discuss issues facing Kansas’ Big First.

Listen to the entire interview on the audio file below. Commercial content has been removed from the recording.