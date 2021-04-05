Salina, KS

Campfire Sparks Grassfire

KSAL StaffApril 5, 2021

Fire crews were sent to fight a campfire that got out of control early Saturday just east of the Southeast of Saline school building.

Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan tells KSAL News that 26-year-old Jessica Gravatt of Salina was camping with permission in the 5400 block of East K-4 Highway and around 12:30am decided to make some fajitas over an open campfire. The fire spread quickly burning about 30 acres of grassland valued at $2,000.

The blaze then jumped K-4 to the north side of Cunningham Road and burned another acre of grass. Gravatt was cited in the incident for burning without a permit and failure to contain it.

No one was injured and no structures were damaged in the fire.

No one was injured and no structures were damaged in the fire.

