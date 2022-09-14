Campaign For Bethany College Stadium Project

A capital campaign to renovate the stadium at Bethany College is underway. The stadium renovation will complement the recently completed turf field and track renovation.

According to Bethany, over half of the $4.5 million for the athletics stadium has been collected so far with the remainder of funds to be raised by December 1st. The stadium will be named the Coach Ted K. Kessinger Family Stadium in honor of his devotion to student-athletes and his success in the football program at Bethany College.

Ted K. Kessinger served as the Head Football Coach at Bethany College from 1976-2003, not just coaching football, but preparing generations of men to find their purpose and have a meaningful life after graduation. In his 28-year tenure, he coached over 1,000 players and compiled a record of 219-57-1 for a winning percentage of .792 with no losing seasons. He is among the college football coaches with the most wins, the highest winning percentage, and a member of the 2010 Enshrinement Class of the National Football Foundation and College Hall of Fame.

“I believe a new athletics stadium will honor past, present, and future student-athletes, coaches, friends, and family members of Bethany College. It is without a doubt that this will be an attribute to Bethany College but will also be a welcome addition to the Lindsborg and Smoky Valley community.” Ted K. Kessinger, Ed. D

A new athletics stadium will raise Bethany College’s profile to benefit from expanded student recruitment, offer more opportunities for summer programs, enrich student activities, and improve student experience and retention. “Bethany College is engaged in a dynamic institutional transformation. A significant part of this will be the new Coach Ted K. Kessinger Family Stadium. Your support for this project is vitally important.” Elizabeth Mauch, President, Bethany College.

This campaign will include renovation of the ticket booth, press box, grandstand seating with athletic equipment storage under the stadium, concession area, restrooms, as well as fencing, and walkways. “We are committed to honoring our past successes in Swede Athletics as well as investing in the future of our student-athletes.” Jill Fishburn ‘91, Interim Director of Alumni Engagement.

“The athletics stadium renovation is a phenomenal opportunity to impact Bethany College in numerous ways. It will provide a positive impact on recruitment, retention, fans, and community experience. We are so excited to begin this campaign and look forward to seeing the new stadium come to fruition!” Dean of Athletics, Laura Moreno ‘09.

Bethany College is dedicated to positively impacting the lives of its students. Thousands of alumni have benefitted from its commitment to providing the best possible educational, cultural, and social environment.

This campaign will be the next step in transforming the campus and student experience. To support this campaign, please visit bethanylb.edu/stadium.