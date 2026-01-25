Bethany College is calling all “Swede Hearts”. If you have a special Bethany College story that highlights how you met your spouse or partner, a story that captures the spirit of community, friendship, and unforgettable moments, they want to hear it.

According to the school, they are inviting “Swede Hearts” to share what makes Bethany so meaningful. Whether it’s a lifelong friendship, a favorite professor, a game-day memory, or a moment that changed your life.

Your story could be featured and help celebrate the heart of what makes Bethany College such a special place.