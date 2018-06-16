Calling All Bakers

The Salina Art Center is inviting pastry chefs, bakers, and cake makers of all types to participate in the “Art of Cake” show. Cake proposals are due by July 1, for complete entry details visit www.SalinaArtCenter.org.

The Art Center is looking for cakes that are ornate, audacious, and scrumptious. These works of art will be displayed as an art exhibition, with cakes given away throughout the evening. Each cake artist selected for the show will receive a cash honorarium.

“The Art of Cake” show will take place during the Salina Art Center’s 40th Birthday Bash on Friday, Aug. 24, 2018 from 6-9pm in the Art Center Warehouse, 149 S. 4th St. The Birthday Bash is a free event for members and guests.