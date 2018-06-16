Salina, KS

Now: 82 °

Currently: Fair

Hi: 97 ° | Lo: 79 °

Calling All Bakers

KSAL StaffJune 16, 2018

The Salina Art Center is inviting pastry chefs, bakers, and cake makers of all types to participate in the “Art of Cake” show. Cake proposals are due by July 1, for complete entry details visit www.SalinaArtCenter.org.

The Art Center is looking for cakes that are ornate, audacious, and scrumptious. These works of art will be displayed as an art exhibition, with cakes given away throughout the evening. Each cake artist selected for the show will receive a cash honorarium.

“The Art of Cake” show will take place during the Salina Art Center’s 40th Birthday Bash on Friday, Aug. 24, 2018 from 6-9pm in the Art Center Warehouse, 149 S. 4th St. The Birthday Bash is a free event for members and guests.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2018. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS

Latest Stories

Sports News

Oney Leaving KWU to Return to Alma ...

Kansas Wesleyan Wrestling coach Matt Oney has resigned his position at Kansas Wesleyan to take a sim...

June 16, 2018 Comments

Junis Burned by Trio of HRs in Loss...

Sports News

June 16, 2018

Calling All Bakers

Kansas News

June 16, 2018

Central Kansas Outdoors 6-16

Sports News

June 15, 2018

STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Calling All Bakers
June 16, 2018Comments
Arrest Made after Woman w...
June 15, 2018Comments
Saline County Sheriff truck
Arson Arrest
June 15, 2018Comments
K-State Research Center i...
June 15, 2018Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2018 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH