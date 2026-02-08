Caitlyn’s Courage

Ballots have started arriving in the mail for the special election in Salina which will decide if the ordinance which bans pit bull dogs will be repealed. Ironically, the person who became the poster child for imposing the ban won’t get a say in the matter because she no longer lives within the Salina city limits.

Back in May of 2004, 3-year-old Caitlyn Forsberg was playing in the backyard with her family’s Golden Retriever dog Osh Gosh, when a neighbor’s pit bull dog got through the fence and viciously attacked her.

Caitlyn, who is now 25-years-old and has a 3-year-old daughter of her own, tells KSAL News though some of them have faded, she still has memories of that day.

Caitlyn says had it not been for her dog Osh Gosh, she may not have survived the attack. https://www.ksal.com/wp-content/uploads/2026/02/caitlyn-02.mp3

Caitlyn suffered multiple facial injuries from the attack. Though she eventually recovered from the physical injuries, the mental trauma lasted even longer. She says it’s something she still deals with.

Caitlyn’s dog Osh Gosh also recovered, and later received a heroism award. She said she still has a photo of her, with Osh Gosh and the award, on her wall.

Caitlyn says the scarring on her face, which is still there but not nearly as visible as it was 22-years-ago, made for a challenging childhood.

Caitlyn went to Heusner Elementary School, and graduated from Salina Central High School.

The attack on Caitlyn was one of 24 pit bull bite incidents in Salina in a two year span, between 2003 – 2004. It sparked outrage by many, especially when a photo of her injured face was made public. It is considered to be the catalyst that prompted the pit bull ban.

The pit bull ban in Salina was enacted by the Salina City Commission following the attack on Caitlyn. In December of 2019 the issue was revisited again. At that time Salina City Commissioners voted 3 – 2 to not overturn the breed specific ordinance which makes the dog illegal to have within city limits. On October 27, 2025, a petition to repeal the pit bull dog ban in Salina was presented to the Salina City Manager’s Office. After it was validated the special election was triggered.

When the pit bull discussion has surfaced in Salina over the years, so has the infamous photo of Caitlyn. Though it’s not what she wants to define her, Caitlyn says she doesn’t necessarily want the picture to disappear.

Caitlyn is now a stay at home mom, and along with Tanner Crane, live in the Abilene area raising their 3-year-old daughter Octavia. She says they currently don’t own a dog, but probably will at some point. And she added, she really has no ill-will toward the pit bull breed.

Caitlyn says dog owners, and those who consider getting a dog, have a responsibility. https://www.ksal.com/wp-content/uploads/2026/02/caitlyn-07.mp3

If Caitlyn were allowed to vote in the special election in Saina, how would she vote? https://www.ksal.com/wp-content/uploads/2026/02/caitlyn-08.mp3

Over 27,000 ballots went out in the mail last week on Wednesday to registered voters who live within the Salina city limits. Some began receiving them as early as Friday.

There is one question on the ballot, asking if the pit bull ordinance should be repealed. A “yes” vote is to repeal the current ordinance thus making pit bulls legal, a “no” vote is to not change the ordinance and keep the breed ban in place.

Deadline for ballots to be returned is February 24th at noon. Ballots can mailed, dropped off at the Saline County Clerk’s Office, or deposited in the secure drop box outside the Salina City County Building. No late ballots will be accepted.

_ _ _’

Photo: Tanner Crane and Caitlyn Forsberg with their daughter Octavia