Cabin Destroyed by Fire

A cabin at a Central Kansas camp was destroyed by a fire early Friday morning.

According to Barton County Community College, Trail’s End Lodge, a small hunting lodge at Camp Aldrich, caught fire early Friday morning.

The Camp Ranger noticed the flames when he stepped outside to start his day at about 5 a.m. The Claflin Fire Department responded to the call.

Vice President of Administration Mark Dean said the cause is unknown. The Fire Marshal is investigating.

There were no injuries. The camp was not in use at the time.

(KSN News photo)