Busy Labor Day Travel Weekend Anticipated

Many people are expected to hit the road for Labor Day weekend.

AAA Kansas reports travel during the last holiday weekend of the summer could jump as much as nine-percent compared to last year. The organization says some families may choose to travel to closer destinations due to time constraints.

Travelers taking road trips should expect to pay less for gas compared to last year. Prices at the pump have slowly declined over the past several weeks. As of Thursday morning the average price for a gallon of regular unleaded included:

National Average – $3.36

State Average Across Kansas – $3.05

Average in Saline County – $3.03

Despite the popularity of summer road trips, overall gas demand is down as daily driving habits have changed post-pandemic, preventing pump prices from spiking. Hurricanes hitting the Gulf and affecting regional refineries could cause gas prices to go up as the peak of the season approaches in September. The

Some of the top U.S. destinations include Anaheim, California, Las Vegas, Salt Lake City, and Orlando. State and national parks are also expected to popular spots for people to bid farewell to summer.