Busy Holiday Weekend For Troopers

Kansas Highway Patrol Troopers had a busy Memorial Day Weekend on roads and highways across the state.
The agency worked three fatal non-DUI related crashes , with five non-DUI related fatalities during the holiday reporting period. KHP personnel assisted 748 motorists over the holiday reporting period.
The reporting period for the holiday weekend ran from 6 p.m. on Friday, May 28th through 11:59 p.m. on Monday, May 31st.
Information in the table is compared to data from 2019 and 2020 for the same reporting period.
|Enforcement Data
|2019
|2020
|2021
|DUI Arrests
|21
|15
|20
|Speed Citations
|776
|1,031
|781
|Speed Warnings
|626
|708
|474
|Safety Belt – Adult Citations
|276
|151
|76
|Safety Belt – Adult Warnings
|18
|16
|9
|Safety Belt – Teen Citations
|11
|6
|1
|Safety Belt – Teen Warnings
|2
|3
|1
|Child Restraint – Citations
|39
|29
|20
|Motorist Assists
|1,002
|1,026
|748
|Crash Data
|2019
|2020
|2021
|Fatal DUI Related Crashes
|0
|0
|0
|DUI Related Fatalities
|0
|0
|0
|Non-DUI Related Crashes
|0
|1
|3
|Non-DUI Related Fatalities
|0
|1
|5