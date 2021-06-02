Busy Holiday Weekend For Troopers

Kansas Highway Patrol Troopers had a busy Memorial Day Weekend on roads and highways across the state.

The agency worked three fatal non-DUI related crashes , with five non-DUI related fatalities during the holiday reporting period. KHP personnel assisted 748 motorists over the holiday reporting period.

The reporting period for the holiday weekend ran from 6 p.m. on Friday, May 28th through 11:59 p.m. on Monday, May 31st.

Information in the table is compared to data from 2019 and 2020 for the same reporting period.

Enforcement Data 2019 2020 2021 DUI Arrests 21 15 20 Speed Citations 776 1,031 781 Speed Warnings 626 708 474 Safety Belt – Adult Citations 276 151 76 Safety Belt – Adult Warnings 18 16 9 Safety Belt – Teen Citations 11 6 1 Safety Belt – Teen Warnings 2 3 1 Child Restraint – Citations 39 29 20 Motorist Assists 1,002 1,026 748