Busy Holiday For State Troopers

Kansas Highway Patrol Troopers were busy during the Thanksgiving holiday weekend.
Among other things troopers worked five fatal crashes and made over 1,400 motorist assists.
Information in the table is compared to data from both 2016 and 2017.
|Enforcement Data
|2016
|2017
|2018
|DUI Arrests
|27
|12
|16
|Speed Citations
|1360
|1227
|1195
|Speed Warnings
|924
|1025
|914
|Safety Belt – Adult Citations
|158
|89
|145
|Safety Belt – Adult Warnings
|12
|14
|8
|Safety Belt – Teen Citations
|6
|5
|6
|Safety Belt – Teen Warnings
|1
|0
|1
|Child Restraint – Citations
|29
|27
|19
|Motorist Assists
|1089
|1058
|1410
|Crash Data
|2016
|2017
|2018
|Fatal DUI Related Crashes
|0
|2
|0
|DUI Related Fatalities
|0
|2
|0
|Non-DUI Related Crashes
|3
|2
|5
|Non-DUI Related Fatalities
|3
|4
|5