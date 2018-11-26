Busy Holiday For State Troopers

Kansas Highway Patrol Troopers were busy during the Thanksgiving holiday weekend.

Among other things troopers worked five fatal crashes and made over 1,400 motorist assists.

Information in the table is compared to data from both 2016 and 2017.

Enforcement Data 2016 2017 2018 DUI Arrests 27 12 16 Speed Citations 1360 1227 1195 Speed Warnings 924 1025 914 Safety Belt – Adult Citations 158 89 145 Safety Belt – Adult Warnings 12 14 8 Safety Belt – Teen Citations 6 5 6 Safety Belt – Teen Warnings 1 0 1 Child Restraint – Citations 29 27 19 Motorist Assists 1089 1058 1410