Busy Holiday For State Troopers

KSAL StaffNovember 26, 2018

Kansas Highway Patrol Troopers were busy during the Thanksgiving holiday weekend.

Among other things troopers worked five fatal crashes and made over 1,400 motorist assists.

Information in the table is compared to data from both 2016 and 2017.

Enforcement Data  2016 2017 2018
DUI Arrests 27 12 16
Speed Citations 1360 1227 1195
Speed Warnings 924 1025 914
Safety Belt – Adult Citations 158 89 145
Safety Belt – Adult Warnings 12 14 8
Safety Belt – Teen Citations 6 5 6
Safety Belt – Teen Warnings 1 0 1
Child Restraint – Citations 29 27 19
Motorist Assists 1089 1058 1410

 

 Crash Data 2016 2017 2018
Fatal DUI Related Crashes 0 2 0
DUI Related Fatalities 0 2 0
Non-DUI Related Crashes 3 2 5
Non-DUI Related Fatalities 3 4 5

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2018. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

