Police are investigating the theft of a trailer from a Salina business.

Police Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that sometime around 4:25am Tuesday morning, a suspect pulled onto the lot at 1108 Holiday and hooked up a work trailer owned by Ryan’s Electric and drove off.

Police are reviewing surveillance footage from the lot.

The 5′ x 10′ aluminum Carry On trailer is valued at $1,800 and has no tag.