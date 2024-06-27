Business Burglary, Large Quantity of Cigars Stolen

A business burglary occurred at Rod’s Total convenience store on 1401 S Santa Fe.
According to Police Captain James Feldman, between midnight – 7:00 am on June 26th, a suspect broke into Rod’s through a window on the west side of the building.
Capt. Feldman stated, the suspect took a large quantity of cigars that included:
- “4k” Cigar display case
- “Zig-zag” cigar display case
- Assortment of cigars
The value of the quantity stolen totaled $300.
No suspects have been identified and the investigation is on-going.