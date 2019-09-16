Burn Pit Linked to Gypsum Fire

A detached storage garage was destroyed by fire in Gypsum early Monday morning.

Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan tells KSAL News that firefighters were sent to 608 Spring Street just before 1am as flames and smoke poured from the building.

Deputies say owner, Donald Stebbins had used a nearby burn pit earlier in the day and likely did not extinguish the fire completely. The blaze destroyed the shed and contents inside which included several weed eaters and chainsaws plus a truck that was parked next to the shed.

Two vehicles owned by a neighbor, Alex Weller were also damaged after the tail lights on his 2008 Jeep Grand Cherokee were melted by the heat. The paint on the tailgate of his 2017 Ford F350 was bubbled by the flames and some plastic parts melted as well.

Damage to Weller’s property is estimated at $3,000. Stebbins property loss is listed at $5,000.

There were no injuries.

Gypsum Fire Department along with Rural Fire Department #1 responded to the fire.