Burglary Suspects Arrested by SPD

Jeremy BohnSeptember 6, 2018

Salina Police made two arrestes following a residential burglary on Tuesday.

Police Sgt. Jim Feldman tells KSAL News that the burglary occurred in the 800 block of E. Iron between 5:30 a.m. and 6:10 a.m on Tuesday.

The victim, Justin Seaman, says that the thieves entered his home while he was gone and stole a large amount of tools, a camera system, TV and vacuum cleaner totaling in currently $2,900 of losses.

Feldman says that Seaman is still taking inventory of his missing property and could find that more is missing.

However, police tracked down the thieves on Wednesday and arrested 33-year-old Salina man, Jeremy Cornish and 32-year-old Salina woman, Kandie Greeley.

During the arrest, police were able to recover some of the missing items that belong to Seaman, however, not everything has been returned.

Cornish and Greeley are now facing charges of burglary, felony theft and criminal damage to property.

