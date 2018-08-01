Burglary in West Salina

A Salina woman discovered her home had been burgled during the late morning hours on Tuesday.

Police Capt. Mike Sweeney tells KSAL News that 24-year-old women returned to her home in the 600 block of Montrose on Tuesday with back door open to her house and several belongings missing.

According to Sweeney, two 55-inch Samsung TVs, two iPhone TV adapters and a HDMI cord were all stolen.

The victim believes the burglary happened between 11 a.m. and 11:45 a.m. on Tuesday.

Total loss including damage to the back door is listed at $1,470.