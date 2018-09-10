Salina, KS

Rural Burglaries Investigated

KSAL StaffSeptember 10, 2018
Saline County Sheriff truck

The Saline County Sheriff’s Office is investigating two residential burglaries after someone kicked in the front door on a couple of rural houses and removed numerous items from inside.

Sheriff Roger Soldan tells KSAL News that sometime Friday between 8am and 1:11pm, computers, tools computer speakers and a couple of flat screen TVs where stolen from a home in the 3600 block of South Ohio.

Loss and damage total $3,290.

Deputies on Friday afternoon were also called to a home in the 2300 block of N. Hedville Road after the homeowner discovered his front door had been kicked in and numerous tools and items were stolen including a 46-inch TV, chain saw, trimmer and a single shot .410 Winchester shotgun.

Loss and damage is listed at $3,270.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2018. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

