Burglar Violates Protection Order

A Salina man violated a protection order when breaking into a woman’s home.

Salina Police Captain James Feldman tells KSAL News, yesterday afternoon, 44-year old Tyson Marfise showed up to a known woman’s home in the 300 block of Maple. She demanded him to leave the residence but he refused and managed to force his way into the home. The woman ran into a bedroom closing the door, but Marfise kicked down the door attempting to assault her.

Officers arrived at the scene with Marfise present and took him into custody. He is facing charges of: