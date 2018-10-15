Burglar Tased, Arrested

A burglar is caught inside a Salina drugstore and arrested Saturday night.

According to Captain Paul Forrester, officers responded after an alarm sounded at 10:25pm at Key Rexall, 901 E. Crawford and found 29-year-old Ngamo Debo crouched and hiding by a shelf inside the business.

Forrester says Debo did not comply with the officers orders and was tased before being taken into custody.

Police say he broke a window in the garage and then entered the store by shattering the drive-through window.

A bottle of prescription Adderall was opened before officers arrived.

Loss and damage in the case is listed at $2,400.