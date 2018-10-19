Salina, KS

Burglar Targets Government Facility

KSAL StaffOctober 19, 2018

A burglary of a government facility is this week’s Salina Crime Stoppers crime of the week.

According to the Saline County Sheriff’ Office, between Saturday September 27th at 10:00PM and Sunday September 28th at 11:45AM, unknown suspect(s) broke into a Stream Gaging Station located near Niles Rd & Stimmel Rd, just east of New Cambria. The Stream Gaging Stations are property of the U.S. Geological Survey and are used to monitor the depth and flow of rivers, creeks, and streams.

The following items were reported stolen:

  • Yagi Antenna
  • Sutron Satlink2
  • Sutron Satlink Display with modem
  • Rain gage TR-525USW
  • Renogy Voltage Regulator
  • Power sonic 12-volt battery
  • Solar Panel 10-watt battery

There had been an alert sent to an employee on Saturday September 27th between 10:45PM and 11:00PM, notifying the employee that the station wasn’t working. It is believed that the crime occurred at that time.

Total loss and damage is estimated to be in excess of $5500.

If you have any information concerning who attempted to commit this crime, call Crimestoppers at 825-TIPS, text SATIPS to CRIMES (274637), or visit www.pd.salina.org and follow Crimestoppers link to submit a web tip. You may receive a cash reward of up to $500 and you are not required to give your name.

