Burglar Found Inside Salina Residence

A Salina couple comes home to discover a burglar inside their home.

Police Captain Jim Feldman tells KSAL News that on Saturday night around 9:45pm, the caretakers of the Hastings Inn, 217 South Broadway entered their home which is attached to the hotel and found 40-year-old Sandra Sekala inside.

A 14-year-old male resident was also there but was unaware of her presence.

Police were called, and when officers arrived they found the woman outside the building and discovered she had a pair of dog leashes and a curtain hook from inside the property.

Police say she resisted arrest and is now facing charges that could include aggravated burglary and theft.