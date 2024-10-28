Burglar Chased from Home

A burglar was surprised by a night owl homeowner in Salina on Saturday.

Police Captain Jim Feldman tells KSAL News that around 3:40am, a 33-year-old man was inside his home in the 1000 block of N. 9th working on his computer when he heard a crashing sound.

He paused his work, thinking his cats were being mischievous and walked into the next room to discover a 6-foot man grabbing a Playstation 5 game console.

He yelled at the burglar who quickly dove out the window he’d broken to enter the home and got away.

Police are still looking for the suspect. Officers found the damaged PS 5 console and a set of house keys abandoned a block away on North 8th Street.