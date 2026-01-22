Burglar Chased, Caught

A neck tattoo helped identify a burglar who was caught after he was spotted in a vehicle, and chased away by the owner.

According to Salina Police Lt. Andrew Zeigler, officers were sent to the 700 Block of N 5th Street Wednesday night to the report of a vehicle burglary. The owner of a Chevrolet Suburban saw someone in it and went out and confronted him.

The person in the SUV, identified as 18-year-old Elijah Hammon, fled on foot with the vehicle owner in pursuit.

The foot chase made it to the 700 Block of North Broadway before being intercepted by police, who took Hammon into custody.

Zeigler says the only thing missing from the SUV was the keys, which had been in it. The keys are believed to have been tossed into a field during the foot pursuit and were not recovered.

A tattoo on Hammon’s neck that says “Evil” helped identify him. He was booked into the Saline County Jail on charges which could include vehicle burglary.