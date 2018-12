A Smolan man was awakened by the sound of a burglar in his home.

Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan tells KSAL News that 72-year-old Wayne Henning was asleep upstairs in his home in the 300 block of S. Main in Smolan, when he heard a noise.

About 30-minutes later he went downstairs to investigate and discovered his laptop computer was gone and the backdoor was left open.

Deputies say it appears the burglar entered through a window before walking out the door with the computer.