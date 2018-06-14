Burglar Arrested

A Salina man was arrested in connection to a residential burglary last month.

Police took 49-year-old Steven Spuehler into custody on Wednesday and are requesting charges of burglary, misdemeanor theft and damage to property after he allegedly broke into a home on May 25, in the 1200 block of W. Ash.

Police Sergeant Jim Feldman tells KSAL News that investigators used surveillance video from around the area to identify the suspect wanted for stealing $500 cash and causing around $600 in damages to the home.