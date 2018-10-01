Burglar and Her Dog in Custody

A woman suspected of breaking into a couple of homes is in jail while her wiener dog named Pickles, is at the Salina Animal Shelter.

Police Sergeant David Villanueva tells KSAL News that 32-year-old Allison Williams was tackled and held down on the homeowner’s front lawn early Sunday morning in the 600 block of W. Iron.

Police say the 45-year-old man came home just before 5am to find the lights inside his house on and someone moving around inside. He called 911, and moments later confronted a woman as she walked out.

As she tried to run away he was able to tackle her and hang on until officers arrived. Police allege she stole a cell phone, flashlight and drank a Power Aid while inside.

Authorities have also connected her to a burglary in the 100 block of S.12th where a couple of purses were stolen the same day.

Williams is now facing multiple charges that could include burglary, two counts of theft and criminal damage to property.

Pickles the Dachshund is being cared for at the Salina Animal Shelter.