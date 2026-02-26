Making sound bull purchasing decisions can be one of the most important management choices a cattle operation makes, according to experts speaking on Kanaas State University’s Beef Cattle Institute Cattle Chat podcast.

The team sat down with K-State Purebred Beef Unit Manager Christian Magana and Jason Warner, cow-calf extension specialist, to discuss bull selection strategies producers can use to improve herd performance.

Magana emphasized the importance of defining clear breeding objectives before making a purchase. “A bull should match the goals of your operation — whether that’s maternal performance, calving ease, or terminal traits — because genetics are a long-term investment,” he said.

Warner and Magana highlighted that K-State’s Legacy bull sale magazine offers expected progeny differences (EPD’s) that can aid the producer in making the decision for their operation, rather than overwhelming producers with so many numbers.

Warner added that fertility and soundness need to be prioritized alongside genetic potential.

“Breeding soundness and structural soundness are fundamental; if a bull can’t do his job physically or reproductively, all the genetics in the world don’t matter,” he said.

The BCI team also highlighted the upcoming Legacy Bull Sale, stressing that producer preparation and a clear understanding of herd goals can make the difference between a good purchase and an outstanding one.

To hear the full discussion on bull buying decisions and other industry insights, visit the BCI website or listen to the latest Cattle Chat episode on your preferred podcast platform. Send questions by email to [email protected].

