Salina Police are looking for a known suspect after a car was reported stolen.

Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that the 41-year-old female victim told officers that a male acquaintance drove off in her 2001 Buick Regal without permission and did not return.

Police say he took the car from her home in the 1800 block of N. 9th sometime between Sunday night at 9:30pm and Monday at 9:30pm.

The white, 4-door Buick is valued at $2,000 and has Kansas tag: 796 JDE.