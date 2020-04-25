Broncos Wrap Up 2020 NFL Draft

The Broncos added to their offensive core in the fourth round of the 2020 NFL Draft by drafting Missouri tight end Albert Okwuegbunam with the 118th-overall pick.

Okwuegbunam will reunite with his college quarterback Drew Lock in Denver.

Okwuegbunam, a 6-foot-5, 258-pound player, caught 98 passes for 1,187 yards and 23 touchdowns during three seasons at Missouri.

The former All-Freshman SEC player led his team in receiving touchdowns during two of his three seasons, and he caught 17 scores from Lock during their two years together at Missouri.

He was among the best available prospects still on the board heading into Round 4, as he has elite speed. His 4.49-second 40-yard dash was the fastest among tight ends at the 2020 NFL Combine. The second-fastest tight end ran a 4.66. Noah Fant, for comparison’s sake, ran a 4.50 in 2019.

The Broncos have now addressed the offensive side with four of their first six picks as they added Jerry Jeudy, KJ Hamler and Lloyd Cushenberry III on the first two days of the draft.

The Broncos added to their linebacking corps as they drafted linebacker Justin Strnad with the 178th-overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Strnad, a four-year player at Wake Forest, tallied 244 tackles, 22.5 tackles for loss, eight sacks, three forced fumbles, 10 passes defensed and four interceptions in 46 career games.

In 2019, Strnad was an honorable mention All-ACC player and a team captain. While he missed the final six games of the season with a torn right bicep tendon, he recorded 5.5 tackles for loss, four pass breakups and an interception in his seven games.

Strnad said Saturday that he was cleared from his injury around the time of February’s 2020 NFL Combine.