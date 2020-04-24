Broncos Take Four Players in Rounds 2/3

The Broncos added another weapon to the offensive side of the ball during Friday’s second round by drafting former Penn State wide receiver KJ Hamler with the 46th-overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.
The Broncos used their first-round pick, the 15th-overall selection, on Alabama wide receiver Jerry Jeudy.
While Jeudy is known for his route-running ability, Hamler possesses some of the top speed in the class.
Hamler, a two-year player at Penn State, caught 98 passes for 1,658 yards and 13 touchdowns. He also served as a return specialist for the Nittany Lions.
He earned second-team All-Big Ten honors at wide receiver and honorable mention All-Big Ten honors as a returner during his final season in Happy Valley.
Hamler was also voted Penn State’s team MVP last season after he led the team in receiving.
The Broncos added to their secondary in the third round of the 2020 NFL Draft by selecting cornerback Michael Ojemudia with the 77th-overall pick.
“It really is a dream come true,” Ojemudia said. “When I saw the [Colorado] area code pop up on my phone, my heart dropped because I feel like that’s the perfect place for me. Just all the stars aligned with this pick.”
Ojemudia appeared in 51 career games during his four seasons at Iowa and made 22 starts.
He was a third-team All-Big Ten selection in 2019 and led the Hawkeyes in passes defensed and interceptions.
“I plan to [be] just a hard-nosed, physical guy,” Ojemudia said Friday. “A guy who makes plays. A guy who’s going to set the tone every time he’s out there. I’m definitely going to bring some grittiness to that DB room.”
Ojemudia started two seasons for Iowa and is a 6-foot, 200-pound player.
The Broncos added to their offensive line in the third round of the 2020 NFL Draft by drafting LSU center Lloyd Cushenberry III.
Cushenberry was a second-team All-American in 2019 and a first-team All-SEC player. He was also a team captain, LSU’s MVP and a member of the nation’s best offensive line.
He started all 28 games for the Tigers over the last two years and appeared in 39 career games.
“I can’t wait to get up there and meet my new teammates and everyone [that’s] a part of the organization,” Cushenberry said Friday. “The future’s bright for the Denver Broncos. I can’t wait to be a part of it and try to do my part to get some wins.”
Cushenberry could be an instant impact player, as the Broncos need to replace Connor McGovern at center.
“I was expecting to go a little bit higher [in the draft], but I’m glad to be a part of this organization now,” Cushenberry said. “It is what it is, and I’m happy to be a part of such a great group of people. I can’t wait to get to Denver and just go to work.”
With their final pick of the third round, the Broncos added Arkansas defensive lineman McTelvin Agim.
Agim was the 95th-overall selection in the 2020 NFL Draft and one of the last choices in the third round.
Agim appeared in 42 career games and tallied 140 total tackles, 31 tackles for loss, 14.5 sacks and six forced fumbles.
He recorded 18.5 tackles for loss and 9.5 sacks over his final two seasons.
The Broncos used all four of their Day 2 picks on Friday, as they added wide receiver KJ Hamler, cornerback Michael Ojemudia and center Lloyd Cushenberry III. They previously drafted wide receiver Jerry Jeudy on Thursday with the 15th-overall pick.