Broncos Take Four Players in Rounds 2/3

The Broncos added another weapon to the offensive side of the ball during Friday’s second round by drafting former Penn State wide receiver KJ Hamler with the 46th-overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

The Broncos used their first-round pick, the 15th-overall selection, on Alabama wide receiver Jerry Jeudy.

While Jeudy is known for his route-running ability, Hamler possesses some of the top speed in the class.

Hamler, a two-year player at Penn State, caught 98 passes for 1,658 yards and 13 touchdowns. He also served as a return specialist for the Nittany Lions.

He earned second-team All-Big Ten honors at wide receiver and honorable mention All-Big Ten honors as a returner during his final season in Happy Valley.

Hamler was also voted Penn State’s team MVP last season after he led the team in receiving.

The Broncos added to their secondary in the third round of the 2020 NFL Draft by selecting cornerback Michael Ojemudia with the 77th-overall pick.

“It really is a dream come true,” Ojemudia said. “When I saw the [Colorado] area code pop up on my phone, my heart dropped because I feel like that’s the perfect place for me. Just all the stars aligned with this pick.”

Ojemudia appeared in 51 career games during his four seasons at Iowa and made 22 starts.

He was a third-team All-Big Ten selection in 2019 and led the Hawkeyes in passes defensed and interceptions.