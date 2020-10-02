Broncos survive back-and-forth 37-28 game to pick up first win

New York took a 28-27 lead with 6:23 to play, but the Broncos were able to piece together a nine-play, 40-yard drive that ended with a 53-yard Brandon McManus field goal.

Denver took a two-point lead with 3:08 to play, and this time, the Broncos were able to hold onto a late lead as Bradley Chubb sacked Darnold on a fourth-and-3.

These were the players and plays that defined the Broncos’ 37-28 win.

Game-changing moment

This game wasn’t decided until the final moments. On the Broncos’ go-ahead drive late in the fourth quarter, Rypien and DaeSean Hamilton couldn’t connect on a deep pass that would’ve been a touchdown, but Rypien didn’t take long to rebound. On third-and-7 with the Broncos trailing by two points, Rypien found Patrick down the sideline for a 31-yard gain. Denver wouldn’t score a touchdown on the drive, but the Broncos were able to add the go-ahead field goal. That would be enough, as Chubb, the 2018 fifth-overall pick, sacked Darnold, the 2018 third-overall pick, on fourth down. Gordon’s touchdown then ended New York’s chances with 1:48 to play.

Defining statistic

6.