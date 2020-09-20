Broncos lose Drew Lock to shoulder injury, fall 26-21 to Steelers

On their final offensive drive, the Broncos moved the ball all the way to the Pittsburgh 15-yard line trailing by just five points. But on fourth-and-2, Driskel was sacked on a blitz by Terrell Edmunds. The Steelers picked up a first down on the ensuing drive when James Conner ran for a 59-yard gain.

The Broncos lost the game, but their defense gave them a chance. Against a potent Steelers offense, Denver’s defense held Pittsburgh to just 2-of-12 on third down. That 17 percent clip gave the Broncos the possessions they needed to overcome a deficit that was as large as 14 points. The Broncos’ offense did its part at times, scoring 21 points. The defense, though, forced two turnovers and held up when it mattered most.

Memorable highlight