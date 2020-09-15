Broncos let late lead slip away, lose 16-14 to Titans

These were the moments and statistics that mattered in the down-to-the-wire game.

Game-changing moment

The Broncos had a chance to ice the game with just over four minutes to play, as Lock found rookie Jerry Jeudy open near the first-down marker. Jeudy, though, dropped the pass. It was his second drop of the day and it gave the Titans life. On the next drive, Tennessee drove down the field — aided by a pass interference call — and drained almost all of the clock before kicking the go-ahead field goal.

There were other moments — including when Denver failed to score from the 1-yard line earlier in the game and a fumble in their own territory — but the Broncos had the chance to bleed the clock out with just over four minutes to play and couldn’t get the necessary first down.

Defining statistic

2-for-6.

Tennessee kicker Stephen Gostkowski missed a 47-yarder in the first quarter, had his 44-yard attempt to end the first half blocked by Shelby Harris and then missed a 42-yarder in the third quarter. He missed an extra point in the fourth quarter, as well. The member of the 2010s NFL All-Decade team, though, made a late 25-yarder to make up for the misses.

The Broncos were the beneficiary of some good luck, but they didn’t get a miss when they needed it most.