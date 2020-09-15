Broncos let late lead slip away, lose 16-14 to Titans

DENVER — Titans kicker Stephen Gostkowski missed four kicks on Monday against the Broncos.
He wouldn’t miss a fifth.
The veteran kicker rebounded from a tough game Monday to make a 25-yarder that gave the Titans a 16-14 win over the Broncos in Week 1.
Quarterback Drew Lock nearly led the Broncos to another come-from-behind win, as he helped the Broncos rally from a 13-6 fourth-quarter deficit. He and the Broncos, though, couldn’t work enough time off the clock on the team’s final two offensive drives, and the Titans were able to drive 83 yards in 12 plays to steal a win.
The Broncos lost a Week 1 home opener for the first time since 2011.
These were the moments and statistics that mattered in the down-to-the-wire game.
Game-changing moment
The Broncos had a chance to ice the game with just over four minutes to play, as Lock found rookie Jerry Jeudy open near the first-down marker. Jeudy, though, dropped the pass. It was his second drop of the day and it gave the Titans life. On the next drive, Tennessee drove down the field — aided by a pass interference call — and drained almost all of the clock before kicking the go-ahead field goal.
There were other moments — including when Denver failed to score from the 1-yard line earlier in the game and a fumble in their own territory — but the Broncos had the chance to bleed the clock out with just over four minutes to play and couldn’t get the necessary first down.
Defining statistic
2-for-6.
Tennessee kicker Stephen Gostkowski missed a 47-yarder in the first quarter, had his 44-yard attempt to end the first half blocked by Shelby Harris and then missed a 42-yarder in the third quarter. He missed an extra point in the fourth quarter, as well. The member of the 2010s NFL All-Decade team, though, made a late 25-yarder to make up for the misses.
Memorable highlight
The Broncos best moment on offense came early in the game, as they pieced together a 10-play, 63-yard touchdown drive on their second possession of the game. To cap the drive, Lock rolled out to his right and fired back across his body to Noah Fant in the end zone. Despite defensive holding on the play, the Broncos were able to connect and take the 6-0 lead. Lock’s athleticism is just part of what makes him an intriguing long-term option at the quarterback position, and he showed it on this play. For Fant, it was just one catch in a big day for him, as he finished with five catches for 81 yards and the touchdown.
Top performers
All offseason, we’ve talked about the possibility of Noah Fant taking a major jump in Year 2. He showed signs of that in Week 1, as he caught five passes for 81 yards and a touchdown. The tight end, though, was held without a catch in the second half.
Jeremiah Attaochu tallied the Broncos’ first sack of the season when he hit Tannehill from behind for a 2-yard loss.
Alexander Johnson led all Broncos with 12 tackles, and the defense held Derrick Henry to a respectable 3.7 yards per carry.
Michael Ojemudia also earns a nod for a key pass breakup. He would’ve had an interception, too, but a personal foul penalty on Alexander Johnson wiped out the turnover. He was called for a late pass interference penalty that pushed the Titans into field-goal range, but he faced a tough matchup against A.J. Brown after A.J. Bouye exited with a shoulder injury.
Punter Sam Martin also had a tremendous game as he averaged 46.4 yards per punt and stuck three within the 20-yard line.