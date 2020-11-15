Broncos’ fortunes swing on Lock’s end-zone interception in 37-12 loss

“They’re a good running team, obviously, and we just didn’t play the run well enough,” Fangio said. “Particularly if you lose your edge in a game, it’s going to show up in the run defense more so than anywhere else. I think in that fourth quarter we just weren’t as sharp as you need to be playing the run.”

The Broncos, meanwhile, tallied just 1 yard of offense in the third quarter and totaled just 66 rushing yards on 19 carries during Sunday’s loss.

“Unacceptable,” guard Dalton Risner said. “That was an unacceptable performance today, and we need to know that. It’s not that we’re going to dwell on that, but I don’t care what the reasoning is. We obviously haven’t watched the film yet, we don’t know what the reasoning was, but that was unacceptable from an offensive standpoint. And we need to be better. Plain and simple. We have got to be better. We weren’t good enough today to help our team win.”

Denver would add a late touchdown — the team’s only of the afternoon — but Lock was picked off again with 18 seconds to play as the Raiders held on to their 25-point win.

Lock has now thrown 10 interceptions over his last five games, and in three AFC West games over that span, the Broncos now have a point differential of minus-51.

“It’s very much of a concern,” Fangio said of Lock’s interceptions on Sunday. “Obviously, with four interceptions, you can’t win turning the ball over that much. We’ve got to do a good job of evaluating why we’ve thrown these interceptions, what can we do to help him. Everybody’s fingerprints is on that performance — coaches, players — and we all have to take a good hard look at it, which we have been on a weekly basis, but we haven’t found the right formula yet to be consistent on offense.”

The young quarterback vowed he would not let Sunday’s loss deter him and that there are “lots of areas” in which he sees himself improving.