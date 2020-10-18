Broncos force three turnovers, cling to 18-12 win over Patriots

The Broncos had several chances to put the game away in the third quarter, as they increased their nine-point halftime lead to a 15-point advantage. Unfortunately for Denver, the team wasn’t able to take advantage of a pair of turnovers and allowed the Patriots to remain within two possessions of the lead. The Patriots cut the lead to 18-12 with 3:23 to play and got the ball back again with a chance to earn the win. The Pats moved the ball all the way to the 24-yard line, but Vic Fangio dialed up a blitz on fourth-and-10, and Newton threw incomplete to end the game.

Defining statistic

The Broncos had forced just two turnovers all season, but they earned three takeaways on Sunday as DeShawn Williams and Bryce Callahan snagged interceptions and Justin Simmons scooped up a fumble that Michael Ojemudia. They nearly had another, as Bradley Chubb strip-sacked Newton, but the Patriots recovered. In a tight game in which the Broncos were unable to score a touchdown, the Broncos’ ability to force turnovers helped make the difference.

Memorable highlight

Chubb entered the Broncos’ Week 4 game against the Jets without a sack. In the last two games, though, he has posted 3.5 quarterback takedowns and now owns his first forced fumble of the season. His third-quarter sack of Newton showed off Chubb’s raw power that made him an alluring prospect in 2018, and it was reminiscent of some of Von Miller’s forced fumbles in Super Bowl 50.

Top performers

Brandon McManus made six field goals on Sunday, which is the most by any kicker in a single game in Broncos history. With a 52-yarder and 54-yarder, he also tied Justin Tucker for the most games in NFL history with multiple 50-plus yarders. After being named AFC Special Teams Player of the Week after Week 4, it seems that McManus should have a good chance to win the award again in Week 6.