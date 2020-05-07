Broncos announce 2020 schedule

The Broncos’ revenge tour against the AFC East will continue against the Dolphins, who beat the Broncos 35-9 in 2017. Denver is 1-6 in its last seven games against AFC East teams. Could fifth-overall pick Tua Tagovailoa be leading the charge for the ‘Fins by this point?

The Broncos have lost nine consecutive games to the Chiefs, but they’ve been close at home the last few years — excluding last season’s 30-6 loss. The Broncos lost a one-possession game in 2018 after holding a double-digit fourth-quarter lead, and the 2016 matchup was decided in the waning moments of overtime. For the first time, the Broncos’ new offensive additions will be put to the test against the best of the AFC West. The Chiefs have won the division in each of the previous four seasons.

This game was supposed to be in London — unofficially, but still — and will now take place in Atlanta. The Broncos haven’t been to Mercedes-Benz Stadium before, and they’ll try to snag a road win against a team that is trying to return to the playoffs after finishing 7-9 the last two seasons. Matt Ryan and Julio Jones remain the biggest threats. The Broncos last played the Falcons in 2016, and Atlanta won the game and later made the Super Bowl that season. The 23-16 Atlanta win was Paxton Lynch’s first career start and one of just four he made with the Broncos.

Week 10: Broncos at Raiders (Sunday, Nov. 15, 2:05 p.m. MT, CBS)

Denver’s first look at Allegiant Stadium and the Las Vegas Raiders could be a quarterback toss-up. Will Derek Carr keep hold of the starting job, or will Marcus Mariota replace him in the lineup? This game will also be the first matchup between former Alabama teammates Henry Ruggs III and Jerry Jeudy. The Raiders passed on Jeudy to take Ruggs with the 12th-overall pick – will Jeudy make them pay in this game? The Broncos haven’t beaten the Raiders on the road since 2015, but maybe a change in scenery will help.

Week 11: Broncos vs. Chargers (Sunday, Nov. 22, 2:05 p.m. MT, CBS)

There will be other story lines — we’ll get to those in a second — but Chris Harris Jr.’s return to Denver will garner headlines this week. Harris, who was named to the NFL’s All-Decade team, spent the first nine years of his career in Denver before signing with the Chargers this offseason. The crowd’s reaction will be interesting to watch, to say the least. Melvin Gordon III will also make his first appearance against his former team. The Broncos, though, must be focused on getting the win over getting even. Denver has won three of the last four games in this series, and this one could be critical in securing a playoff spot.